Nearly 28% Think This Is The Best Beer To Drink On Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl Sunday is the right time for a fun party at home: the annual celebration calls for crunchy snacks, finger foods, and plenty of beer. According to data released by The National Retail Foundation, an impressive number of fans are planning to watch the game this year (around 184.5 million). Additionally, 90 million viewers intend to watch The Big Game with their friends and family members at a house party, while 13.7 million adults will head to a restaurant or bar to catch the game.

Beer is, of course, going to be a huge part of the Super Bowl. According to news outlets such as Men's Journal, The Huffington Post and The Telegraph, people are expected to consume around 325.5 million gallons of beer on game day (perhaps an exaggeration but probably not too far from the truth). With that in mind, fans were recently asked to vote for their favorite beer brand in a Mashed survey that included 598 participants across the U.S.