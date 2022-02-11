Costco Fans Can't Wait To Try Its Returning Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

User @costcohotfinds took to Instagram to share the unveiling of Costco's seasonal chocolate-covered strawberries, declaring that "The Hand Dipped Chocolate Covered Strawberries are back in the Costco Bakery." According to the post, this fruit-based dessert is typically only available for a week or two, meaning Costco hopes to see these goods getting snagged off shelves the week of Valentine's Day. Each strawberry features a long stem and what appears to be a milk or dark chocolate coating with a white chocolate drizzle.

While Costco shoppers were skeptical about these strawberries last year, these sweet treats seem to be receiving a far more positive reaction in 2022. "I didn't see these when I went earlier to my location tonight," one disappointed shopper wrote. "We must go get some tomorrow," another user wrote, tagging their friend.

One box of Hand Dipped Chocolate Covered Strawberries will set you back $12.99. While some users may see this as a steal, others have found this price to be a rip-off, especially in previous years. In a Reddit thread dedicated to this Costco product, one user wrote "Seems like an awful deal, to be honest ... Dipping strawberries in chocolate yourself is probably going to cost $4 tops and will taste much better."