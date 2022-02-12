The Reason Fans Are Arguing About Aldi's Giardiniera Sauce

If you are from Chicago, there's a good chance you might already know what giardiniera is. But for the uninitiated, it's a popular, spicy Italian-American topping that is made from vegetables, typically "cauliflower, carrots, bell peppers, celery, and chile peppers," that are pickled in vinegar and marinated in olive oil, according to Bon Appétit. While it might be most common in the Chicago area, where it is typically served as a condiment for the city's staple Italian Beef sandwiches, giardiniera can now also be found at Aldis throughout the States, in the form of their Specially Selected Giardiniera pasta sauce.

While the sauce has been a hit with many Aldi fans, one shopper recently took to Reddit to share their review. They didn't necessarily dislike the sauce, they felt it needed to be accompanied with a warning label, however. "PSA: This. Is. HOT." they captioned a picture of the jar. Many fellow Aldi shoppers agreed this sauce packed quite the kick. "I bought two jars, and I'm afraid to eat the second one because the first was so spicy," one person replied. "I liked the flavor when I opened it making dinner, but it was hot," another user agreed.