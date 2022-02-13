Guy Fieri Stopped By A Small Snack Stand And Instagram Is Loving It

Guy Fieri may be a big-time celebrity chef who rules the roost as the Mayor of Flavortown, but perhaps at heart, he's a small-town guy who wants to support small businesses and the "entrepreneurial spirit." Last week, Fieri shared a video on Instagram of a pit stop he made at a boy's pop-up neighborhood snack food stand while driving on the streets of Los Angeles. Fieri captioned the video, "Supportin' small businesses out here in LA!" And with over 150,000 views and over 24,700 likes, fans are loving the encouragement and confident vibes the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" gave to the young man.

Amid the roar of cars captured in the video, Fieri says, "Cruising through L.A. and I see this young businessman right here with his family. He has set up a stand." Fieri asks, "What are you selling bud?" And the young man tells him, "Soda and some snacks." While this setup didn't resemble the kind of diner or dive you might associate with Mr. Frosted Tips, he seemed more interested in the boy's drive. "When you see kids out here doing this you have to support this entrepreneurial spirit," Fieri said. "Nicely done." He followed up those words of encouragement with a fistbump of approval. Naturally, Instagram was loving this.