Eli Manning's Stella Artois Collab Creates A Different Kind Of Super Bowl Pressure

Pressure: the feeling you get when you go cleat-to-cleat with possibly the greatest quarterback football has ever seen on the grandest stage of them all. Eli Manning has felt that pressure on two separate occasions and passed with flying colors – or rather flying footballs. Manning, of course, scored two Super Bowl victories at the expense of then-New England Patriots QB Tom Brady (via Forbes). In 2008, Manning and his fellow New York Giants pulled off what Men's Journal called "one of the greatest Super Bowl upsets in history." While they might be Giants any other time, this New York team played the David to New England's Goliath.

The Patriots had gone unbeaten in the regular season and boasted a world-beater in Randy Moss, who FiveThirtyEight said in a headline "may have well been the greatest receiver of all time." Manning would form one-half of the seemingly physics-defying "Helmet Catch" with David Tyree before New York went on to win it all with a touchdown.

You might think that after pulling off something so dramatic, so clutch, so unexpected, Manning would be unflappable in practically any situation. Yet even though there's no championship on the line this year and no chance to dash the historic hopes of Tom Brady, the former quarterback has teamed with Stella Artois for a challenge that, by his own admission, is a bit scary to him (via People).