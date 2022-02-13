What You Might Not Have Noticed About The Order In Kanye West's McDonald's Ad

In the 2022 McDonald's Super Bowl commercial, Kanye West pulls up to the chain's drive-thru in a black Sherp all-terrain vehicle and says in an auto-tuned drawl, "Can I get uhhhhhh" before the ad cuts away to another character (via YouTube). West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, per NPR, has the exact same line as several other actors in the ad, which include full-time FIFA streamer Edwin Castro and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, says People. None of these customers are sure about what they want to eat by the time they reach the window, so we never get to find out what Ye, Castro, or Wallace would have ordered from McDonald's.

We do, however, hear back from very the first character in the commercial, a woman who says the obligatory "Hi, can I get uhhhhhh" before settling on a 10-piece order of chicken McNuggets. (The employee's follow-up question about what sauce she would like, of course, launches her back into a state of near-perpetual "uhhhhhh.") Though chicken nuggets are undoubtedly a common McDonald's order, they have a special connection to another actor in the Super Bowl ad: none other than Ye.