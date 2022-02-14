Here's What Katie Lee Biegel Ate For The Super Bowl

Chicken wings might be the most popular Super Bowl snack, but that's not the only thing people like to dig into when watching the biggest football game of the year. Katie Lee Biegel, co-host of Food Network's "The Kitchen," has shared several go-to game day recipes, from buffalo chicken enchiladas to cauliflower nachos. But what did she make to enjoy on the actual night of the Super Bowl? That would be Cincinnati Style Chili, made famous by the regional restaurant chain Skyline Chili.

In a video posted on Instagram, Biegel explains that she made Cincinnati Style Chili for the Super Bowl because she was rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Super Bowl game against the Los Angeles Rams (the team her husband Ryan was rooting for). "This is taking me back to my college days as a waitress," Biegel says as she ladles some of her chili over a plate of spaghetti. But if you've never been to Cincinnati, you might find yourself wondering why she's serving the chili over spaghetti, not with cornbread or on top of a hot dog.