This Venice Train Will Take You On The Champagne Trip Of Your Dreams

If Agatha Christie's description of the legendary Orient Express wasn't enough to make you add a trip on the famous train to your bucket list, the many film renditions of her book might have done the trick. Long before private jets were a thing, the Orient Express provided a luxe and glamorous means of travel for wealthy nobility. The original Simplon–Orient-Express that most books and films talk about, however, shuttled between Paris and Istanbul for 80 years until it was discontinued in 1977, according to Britannica.

For modern travelers, a new version of the Orient Express called the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express was launched in 1982. Fans of the Orient Express tales will be happy to know that each of the new train's 17 carriages is in fact restored from the original train, according to CNBC. The regular schedule of the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express involves going back and forth between Venice and London, with several stops at European cities in between. The luxury train has a new package in honor of champagne maker Veuve Clicquot's 250th anniversary this year as well, and it sounds like a dream for champagne lovers, according to Food & Wine.