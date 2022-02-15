You Won't Believe How Long It Takes Robert Lucas To Make One Of His TikTok Cakes - Exclusive

You don't need to be a cake artist yourself to figure out that viral TikToker Robert Lucas spends a lot of time making his incredibly elaborate cakes. Creating a confection that looks like a Michael Jordan shoe, or erupts chocolate lava, certainly is going to be more time-intensive than, say, your typical from-a-boxed-mix cake. Inquiring minds want to know: from start to finish, exactly how long does it take for Lucas to concept, bake, decorate and then create a video of the whole process for his TikTok page, @thesweetimpact?

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Lucas provided the rundown. His process involves designing before and during the baking of the cake, he added. "I sketch it out," said Lucas, whose work just won him a spot on the prestigious 2022 #BlackTikTok Trailblazers list. "Then I start baking, trying to figure out what flavors to make the cake and also what color and what shape. Then I have to make the frosting again, what color and flavor of that as well, and then I start the design."

The amount of time one of his projects takes from beginning to end might surprise you.