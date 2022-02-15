Why TikTok Star Emmanuel Duverneau Loves Gordon Ramsay - Exclusive

Gordon Ramsay might seem like an unlikely role model for Emmanuel Duverneau, the 25-year-old content creator who was recently named to the prestigious 2022 #BlackTikTok Trailblazers list. After all, on Ramsay's shows like "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Disasters," the TV star is known for his rants and rages; Duverneau's TikTok videos, on the other hand, show a man so delighted to be cooking that he interrupts his food prep every now and then for an impromptu dance session.

And yet, as Duverneau explained to Mashed in an exclusive interview, Ramsay is the food celebrity he most admires. "I really enjoy [him] because I feel like he's really put a test to the content creators or the food chefs," Duverneau said. "Under pressure, they perform really well. I like watching that, although it gives me a little bit of anxiety!" The viral TikToker added that Ramsay's high-pressure tactics ultimately result in bringing out the best in the competitors on the TV shows. "I love watching them because they show me how great people are at their craft, and how, even under real pressure, they could still come out with a great outcome and deliver," he said.