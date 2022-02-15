Joey Fatone Shares The One Chef He Would Love To Have Cook Him Dinner - Exclusive

Joey Fatone is a man of many talents. Of course, he's most well-known as one of the five members of the uber popular boy band NSYNC who took over the radio waves and spawned a lot of fanfare in the '90s and early 2000s. Today, Fatone is also known for his work on multiple television shows, serving both as a host and a contestant for a number of series.

In addition to his background in the entertainment industry, Fatone is also quite the foodie and has made appearances on Food Network, like cooking with Guy Fieri (per IMDb), and he even opened his own food truck, called Fat Ones, in Orlando. Now, he has a calzone named after him through a partnership with sub giant Schlotzsky's. Fatone's Italian background, coupled with watching his dad cook in the kitchen, he has said, sparked his love for food and he never looked back.

With such a passion for great eats, we had to find out who he would consider to be his top chef. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Fatone revealed the one culinary star he would love to have cook him dinner.