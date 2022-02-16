Taco Bell Just Reached A Special Milestone In Spain

Taco Bell's international footprint just got bigger. Per a company press release, the Mexican-inspired fast food chain experienced a 25% growth in the number of franchises it holds overseas in the last two years, and it plans to continue this trend. According to Nation's Restaurant News, Yum Brands Inc. (which owns KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill) "broke records" by opening 4,200 eateries around the world, bringing its total to 53,000 outposts of its collective restaurants. Taco Bell accounts for 7,791 of those restaurants, with 789 being outside of the United States.

It now appears that those overseas numbers are swelling again as Taco Bell pursues its goal of operating 1,000 franchises outside the continental U.S. The quick service restaurant recently announced it is one franchise closer to that goal, having opened its 100th restaurant in a country known for its bullfights, paella, and the iconic soccer team, FC Barcelona.