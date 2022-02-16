Taco Bell Just Reached A Special Milestone In Spain
Taco Bell's international footprint just got bigger. Per a company press release, the Mexican-inspired fast food chain experienced a 25% growth in the number of franchises it holds overseas in the last two years, and it plans to continue this trend. According to Nation's Restaurant News, Yum Brands Inc. (which owns KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill) "broke records" by opening 4,200 eateries around the world, bringing its total to 53,000 outposts of its collective restaurants. Taco Bell accounts for 7,791 of those restaurants, with 789 being outside of the United States.
It now appears that those overseas numbers are swelling again as Taco Bell pursues its goal of operating 1,000 franchises outside the continental U.S. The quick service restaurant recently announced it is one franchise closer to that goal, having opened its 100th restaurant in a country known for its bullfights, paella, and the iconic soccer team, FC Barcelona.
What to expect from Taco Bell's 100th location in Spain
Per a company press release, Taco Bell revealed that thanks to a recent restaurant opening, its number of locations in Spain is now 100. The fast food chain also shared that it anticipates its growth in Spain to add 2,000 jobs to the country's economy. The company will continue to expand in 2022 in countries such as India, Australia, and those in the United Kingdom.
As for what the 100th Spanish eatery will serve, future customers can take hints from Taco Bell Spain's existing menus — which include Taco Bell menu items you can't find Stateside. According to the chain's website, the Spanish menu includes a Chocomarsh, "a mini dessert Crunchwrap filled with gooey marshmallows and melted chocolate," and a Taquito Lupita — which is almost like a larger version of the cinnamon twists available in the States, but with the addition of vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of dulce de leche. Spanish Taco Bell stores also have their own version of the beloved Mexican pizza, and they offer up beer and Tacos Supremes for less than 2 Euro or $2.28.