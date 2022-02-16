What Chef Jose Garces Wants You To Know About South American Food - Exclusive

"Iron Chef" Jose Garces was born in Chicago, Illinois but has since settled in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he has opened multiple restaurants. But, in many ways his heart belongs to neither U.S. city but rather to Latin America. Garces' parents emigrated from Ecuador, and the South American cooking they brought into the family home would play a huge part in the budding chef's formative years. "I grew up in a Latin American household," Garces said during a recent exclusive Mashed interview, adding, "Both my mom and my grandma were huge influences on me in the home. They both cooked regularly. My grandma came mostly during summer, so I had a big exposure to her cooking. She was a matriarch of our family in terms of the cooking household, so yeah, really at a young age, whether it was cooking empanadas, ceviches, arepas, all these different kinds of 'Ecuadorian classics' were a big part of my youth."

As Garces began to cook professionally, the food he had grown up with would come to largely define his work as a chef, and his dishes would be seen as defining Latin-American cooking — which he noted was a big responsibility to shoulder. In talking about his experiences cooking on TV, Garces said, "The hardest part was the internal pressure that I put on myself. For me, during those years, I realized that I was cooking Latin food mostly, and it was for a huge national audience, and I felt the weight of that responsibility of carrying the culture forward. Each battle to me was like, 'Here I come carrying the Latin torch,' and the other chef on the other side would want to win and take me down."