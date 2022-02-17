What Surprised Timbaland On Luda Can't Cook

Rapper Ludacris pushed his boundaries on the discovery+ TV show "Luda Can't Cook." He admitted to ET Online that cooking is far away from his comfort zone and said, "I absolutely love food and have always appreciated the art of cooking, but I can't lie — I have no idea what I'm doing in the kitchen ... I'm on a mission to change that and master one cuisine at a time." He collaborated with well-known chef Meherwan Irani to learn how to do justice to Indian food, which is a cuisine that Ludacris likes. The musician also had to prove that he had the ability to impress with his cooking skills: He prepared a lavish meal for his mother and other guests as a part of the challenge.

The president of the Food Network and Cooking Channel, Courtney White, said in a statement, "Our audience loved watching Ludacris accept an unexpected challenge." Good news for fans of "Luda Can't Cook" is that the show has officially returned for more episodes, according to a Billboard article that informs viewers that Ludacris will be exploring more cuisines such as Korean, Cuban, and Haitian with expert chefs such as Michael Beltran, Alain Lemaire, and Seung Hee Lee. In one of the episodes, Ludacris is seen welcoming his friend and fellow musician Timbaland for a hearty meal. Timbaland recently spoke about the experience, and specifically what surprised him.