Joey Fatone Reveals His Guilty Pleasure Food - Exclusive
From singing hit tunes as a member of the popular boy band NSYNC through the '90s and early 2000s to hosting multiple television shows, Joey Fatone certainly knows his way around the entertainment industry. The singer, actor, and television host has competed on shows such as "Dancing With the Stars" and "The Masked Singer," not to mention hosting Game Show Network's "Common Knowledge" and Food Network's "Rewrapped."
Fatone certainly has a passion for performing, competing, and giving viewers a good laugh along the way. Another passion? He's also quite the foodie.
Between launching his own hot dog food truck in Orlando to having a Schlotzsky's calzone named after him, Fatone is a food lover through and through — and, as such, he certainly has plenty of favorite foods. But, what's his ultimate guilty pleasure? In an exclusive interview with Mashed, the star dishes on the treat he's currently craving the most.
Joey Fatone is loving a popular cereal right now
When people are asked about their favorite guilty pleasure foods, some might have answers such as french fries, pizza, or potato chips. It's usually the snacks, or foods typically labeled as "junk food" that people tend to love most, but might not feel the best about eating all the time. And that's precisely why you might find Joey Fatone's answer a bit more surprising.
"I haven't had Fruity Pebbles in years, and I ate it, and I was like, 'Oh my God,'" Fatone admitted about his current habit of eating the rainbow-colored cereal at all hours of the day, at night, for breakfast — you name it. "Don't ask me why, but I just had a craving for Fruity Pebbles," he said. "I'm on a kick right now. I have no idea why."
Another worthy mention? Fatone shared his love for chicken parmesan as well. "If I had a guilty pleasure, something like a staple or something that I would order all the time, definitely a chicken parm," he said. "You can't go wrong. Usually, people can't screw [it] up."
The new line of Schlotzsky's freshly-baked calzones is available now, including the limited-edition Fatone Calzone. For more from the newly-christened Joey Calzone, follow him on Instagram.