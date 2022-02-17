Joey Fatone Reveals His Guilty Pleasure Food - Exclusive

When people are asked about their favorite guilty pleasure foods, some might have answers such as french fries, pizza, or potato chips. It's usually the snacks, or foods typically labeled as "junk food" that people tend to love most, but might not feel the best about eating all the time. And that's precisely why you might find Joey Fatone's answer a bit more surprising.

"I haven't had Fruity Pebbles in years, and I ate it, and I was like, 'Oh my God,'" Fatone admitted about his current habit of eating the rainbow-colored cereal at all hours of the day, at night, for breakfast — you name it. "Don't ask me why, but I just had a craving for Fruity Pebbles," he said. "I'm on a kick right now. I have no idea why."

Another worthy mention? Fatone shared his love for chicken parmesan as well. "If I had a guilty pleasure, something like a staple or something that I would order all the time, definitely a chicken parm," he said. "You can't go wrong. Usually, people can't screw [it] up."

The new line of Schlotzsky's freshly-baked calzones is available now, including the limited-edition Fatone Calzone. For more from the newly-christened Joey Calzone, follow him on Instagram.