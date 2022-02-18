We Finally Know The Premiere Date For Ina Garten's Be My Guest
Many Ina Garten fans may have wondered what it would be like to hang out at her East Hamptons home, sipping giant cosmos and strolling through her beautiful garden. After the stroll, we imagine she effortlessly whips up a meal that is fit for an elegant soiree, complete with perfectly coordinated table settings and flowers. Then, just when you think your day can't get any better, her husband Jeffrey walks through the door to join the party, bringing his goofy smile and warmth.
You thought ahead, so you brought some adoption papers with you, just in case they need to add another taste tester/decorator to mix. Maybe that exact scenario is just us, but Discovery Inc. had a similar idea in mind when they came up with Ina's latest series "Be My Guest," which will be available in three different formats, because the more Garten, the better (via Food & Wine).
The show premieres on March 26
The concept for "Be My Guest" is that Ina Garten will invite old and new friends into her home to enjoy delicious food and chat, per a statement sent to Mashed from Discovery. Fans can be transported to the Hamptons when they watch the hour-long feature on Discovery+, a 30-minute foodie cut on Food Network on Saturdays at 12pm, and a podcast for the on-the-go Garten fans (via Food & Wine). The cosmo queen has had quite the list of celebrities as guest stars on "Barefoot Contessa," from Jennifer Garner to Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka (via Eater), so this new show will surely have a star-studded lineup.
Food Network revealed that the first season will feature actress Julianna Margulies, Willie Geist, chef Erin French, as well as Rob Marshall and Jon DeLuca (via People). "This show is a dream come true for me," Garten said in a statement. "I've invited old friends and some new ones for great conversations, a little cooking, and a personal tour of East Hampton." We can't wait for the premiere so we can put the podcast on in the car and maybe find ourselves accidentally driving to the Hamptons.