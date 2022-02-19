The 'Candy Bomber' Of WWII Has Died At Age 101

World War II veteran and retired Air Force Colonel Gail Halvorsen passed away recently at the age of 101 (via NPR). Halvorsen's passing provides a chance to share the sweet and inspiring story of a member of "The Greatest Generation."

Some background: A defeated post-war Germany was divided into four "zones of occupation:" American, British, French, and Soviet quarters (via The History Channel). The decimated capital Berlin itself was also split, with the Soviets taking control of the Eastern part of the city. Fearing a Western takeover of East Berlin in 1948, the Soviets cut off points of entry (rail, road, and canal) to this half of the city, leaving no routes by which medicine, fuel, electricity, and food could enter. That deprived an estimated 2.5 million people of essential items. Alarmed, the United States responded with daily airdrops of food and other necessities to East Berlin.

The Berlin Airlift lasted more than a year and saved countless lives. One of the pilots of the mission was Gail Halvorsen, who would later become known as the "Candy Bomber." One day, Halvorsen spotted some East Berlin children near the airfield's fence. He offered them some sticks of gum, which they gratefully divided among their group. This simple act and the children's gratitude for a small treat led to a heartwarming and iconic campaign of kindness and goodwill that became one of the most memorable and symbolic aspects of the famous mission.