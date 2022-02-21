Wolfgang Puck Is 'Going Green' With His Massive SUV

As Eater pointed out after last year's Disney+ documentary on the life and times of Wolfgang Puck, the cultural touchstones, aesthetic, and trends of the '80s and '90s are back like "Die Hard" ... which is to say, with a vengeance. One need only look so far as the reunion of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to see that America wants a bit of nostalgia in its pop culture headlines these days, and if there's evidence of some evolution and growth in said nostalgic touchstones, well, then that's just the cherry on the espresso martini.

Puck, who was certainly a headliner in the late 20th century with the opening of his wildly successful L.A. restaurant, Spago, in 1982, never really disappeared from the cultural zeitgeist. He's opened restaurants, smiled at you from soup cans, and catered more Oscar parties than he can count in the years since he started Spago, so it's not like he's new here. But in an effort to keep up with the times, do his part for the environment, or both, he's giving his commute to work a refresh that is at once retro and progressive.

"Going green with my new [Hummer EV]!" Puck captioned a recent Instagram post. "Thanks [GMC]," he added, with a blue car emoji that is considerably tinier than the vehicle he was referring to. The photos and videos of the chef with his new toy are sure to make you "green" with envy.