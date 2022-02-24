KIND Wants You To Stop Eating Its To-Go Bars. Here's Why
When you need a healthy snack on the go, protein bars are a popular pick. After all, protein is one of the primary macronutrients the body needs to function optimally. Protein helps build muscle and increase strength, improve bone health, and, most importantly when it comes to snacks, it keeps you fuller for longer (via Healthline). There are tons of different on-the-go bar brands and varieties out there, from the low-carb Quest protein bars that athletes deem worth your money to Kirkland protein bars from Costco that shoppers love to buy in bulk.
KIND has also gotten in on the protein bar craze with its own product, and the company prides its bars as being made "from real food," as the package states. They come in tasty flavors like Almond Butter Dark Chocolate and Toasted Caramel Nut, and ingredients include almonds, honey, soy protein, and chicory root fiber. The bars also boast an impressive 12 grams of protein per serving. However, in a confusing twist, KIND is now telling customers not to eat their bars. Here's why.
KIND says that whole foods are healthier than protein bars
KIND protein bars may be one of the healthier snack options available, at least, healthier than a pack of Oreos or a bag of potato chips. However, even KIND admits that there are better options for snacking. In a press release in line with its nationwide nutrition campaign, the brand admitted that it would rather see its customers eating whole foods, like fresh produce and raw nuts, than its processed protein bars. "There's a time and place for eating a KIND bar, but we believe it should never replace eating the whole, fresh foods that are essential to staying healthy," KIND CEO, TK, explained.
If you want proof that KIND bars aren't as good for you as a banana or a handful of almonds, for instance, the bars were previously criticized by the FDA in 2020 for containing too much saturated fat (via Health). Now, KIND is making it easy for you to get all of the ingredients of its bars in unprocessed form with its new Whole Fruit and Nut Box. It contains fruits like apples, pears, oranges, and kiwis, and nuts like almonds, walnuts, and cashews. The box also contains 12 Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt bars. It's currently available on KIND's website for $30 while supplies last.