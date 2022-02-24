Reddit Can't Believe How Many Pickles McDonald's Gave One Customer

Many fellow pickle lovers were just delighted to see that the request was honored at all, as not everyone could say they've had the same experience. "As someone who asks for extra pickles all the time ... this is what I want," one user replied on the Reddit post. "I always hope for this," another agreed.

The right amount of pickles on a sandwich can be a pretty personal preference. While some are fine with a few pickles on a burger, others just can't stand the taste, so a burger loaded with them would be their worst nightmare. Then again, there are the true pickle fans who just can't get enough of the salty, briney topping. It turns out, there just may be a genetic reason for why some people want to load up on the stuff, while others ask for none.

Some flavor preferences, such as a liking for stronger, saltier foods, can begin before we are even born. The diet that mothers consume while pregnant and breastfeeding can impact the types of foods their children favor, according to Metro. Additionally, some people have more sensitive taste receptors than others, which can make them less inclined to like excessively salty or bitter food. But, whether you love or hate pickles, we can probably all agree that there are few things more satisfying than when a restaurant prepares your order, with all its modifications, absolutely perfectly.