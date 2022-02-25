Roy Choi Just Shared A Special Message For Broken Bread Season 2 Viewers

Roy Choi shared a photo on his Instagram of a heartfelt message he typed up which began, "Just because there's hate vitriol, disparity, racism, starvation, injustice, destruction, abandonment, and lack of true access in the world doesn't mean there is no good." But after acknowledging these challenges of the world, Choi offered a glimmer of hope with, "We are not naive to the despair, we just choose to give all of her energy to the fight against it. So we are proud to share the stories of the real ones on the ground doing something to fix things."

But even though the show's host gave us a hint of the empowering and inspirational stories he will be showcasing, he also issued a call to action, asking his followers and fans to tune in and watch these stories, saying, "We need you and all your friends and acquaintances to watch this so we can continue the journey to make kindness and positive solution-based television accessible and available for all." Choi goes on to suggest and passionately encourage viewers, writing, "Please help me create the demand, let's get those eyes. That's all I ask. The heroes we cover and us at Broken Bread will do all the heavy lifting. So sit back, and sink in and welcome to Broken Bread Season 2."

If you're moved by the chef's message, you can take in an episode of Season 2 of "Broken Bread" on Tastemade or on KCET.