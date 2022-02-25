What Ice-T Really Eats On The Set Of Law & Order: SVU - Exclusive

In true Hollywood cop style, Ice-T might have downed a donut or two while filming "Law & Order: SVU." He's actually a jelly donut appreciator. The actor and rapper once affirmed this via a tweet in the wake of a social media debacle stemming from the earth-shattering admission that he'd never eaten a bagel — or had a coffee — in his life. That was back in 2018, and although Ice-T didn't attempt to hide intense vexation, even Jimmy Fallon couldn't wrap his head around it. "The fact that I could say I don't eat a bagel or drink coffee, and people's heads would explode, lets you know what we are right now," the multi-hyphenate star reflected to Mashed in a recent exclusive interview. "I've never seen 'E.T.' or 'Back to the Future,' either. Certain things that people do normally, they lose their minds, like, 'What do you mean? What do you mean, you've never ever seen that show or you've never...'"

You can be almost 100 % certain that, to this day, Ice-T doesn't touch bagels when offered — even on-set while filming. He did try one, eventually, and described the experience to Fallon as, "In one bite it felt like I ate a loaf of bread." The rapper won't touch the on-set greens either. "They put out raw vegetables and stuff," Ice-T told Mashed. "I don't eat them either — people eat broccoli, raw?"