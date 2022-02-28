Rachael Ray's Twist On Pico De Gallo Doesn't Use Tomatoes

"Pico de gallo" actually means "rooster beak," which refers to the motion of scooping up the Mexican condiment between two fingers and adding it to tacos (via Serious Eats). Although the ingredients of pico de gallo have nothing to do with the beak of an actual rooster, there are certain things one might expect to find in a pico de gallo recipe.

So, what makes a pico de gall, well, a pico de gall? Quite simply, red tomatoes, onions, and chilies are diced and tossed in a bowl with salt, lime juice, and cilantro to make pico. According to Serious Eats consultant J. Kenji López-Alt, you should be especially careful in choosing the best and "most flavorful" tomatoes that you can find because the condiment pretty much depends on it. It seems safe to say that the key to a good pico de gallo is in the tomatoes – that is, if you're not Rachael Ray, of course.

The "30 Minute Meal" star's take on pico de gallo is different from the typical pico in that it doesn't use tomatoes at all, according to an Instagram video. While Ray said she would usually make the condiment with "ripe red tomatoes," this particular pico de gallo comes with a twist: raw green tomatillos, which she happens to be growing this year.