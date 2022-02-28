Yoplait Wants To Send You Free Flowers — Here's How To Enter

Nothing quite goes together with your morning yogurt like a beautiful bouquet of flowers bursting in colors and scents. Yes, you read that correctly. According to a press release, Oui by Yoplait is pairing up with the floral business The Bouqs Co. to give away 10,000 farm-fresh floral bouquets. Why? Well, as we get ready to welcome spring, the French-style yogurt maker which, according to its website, uses whole milk and real fruit to create its product, along with the farm-direct petal pusher, The Bouqs, want customers to embrace the "beauty in the everyday" and what is more beautiful than springtime flowers?

The businesses say their objective with this Oui Farmer's Choice Bouqs bouquet campaign, as it is so aptly named, is to help "boost your mood." This might be just what your home or office needs as you shed some of that post-pandemic anxiety and head into warmer months. The International Association of Horticultural Producers explains flowers can create a positive mood with studies showing flowers in the home induce feelings of happiness and relaxation, helping to ward off whatever blues might be plaguing you. So how can you get your flowers from Oui by Yoplait and Bouqs?