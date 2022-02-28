Yoplait Wants To Send You Free Flowers — Here's How To Enter
Nothing quite goes together with your morning yogurt like a beautiful bouquet of flowers bursting in colors and scents. Yes, you read that correctly. According to a press release, Oui by Yoplait is pairing up with the floral business The Bouqs Co. to give away 10,000 farm-fresh floral bouquets. Why? Well, as we get ready to welcome spring, the French-style yogurt maker which, according to its website, uses whole milk and real fruit to create its product, along with the farm-direct petal pusher, The Bouqs, want customers to embrace the "beauty in the everyday" and what is more beautiful than springtime flowers?
The businesses say their objective with this Oui Farmer's Choice Bouqs bouquet campaign, as it is so aptly named, is to help "boost your mood." This might be just what your home or office needs as you shed some of that post-pandemic anxiety and head into warmer months. The International Association of Horticultural Producers explains flowers can create a positive mood with studies showing flowers in the home induce feelings of happiness and relaxation, helping to ward off whatever blues might be plaguing you. So how can you get your flowers from Oui by Yoplait and Bouqs?
You have to enter a code
According to the press release, if you want to be among the 10,000 lucky winners of these bouquets, you need to be on the look-out for "specially marked single serve pots or multipacks of Oui by Yoplait with the floral lid and label," and the hunt for these jars begins now. Where can you find Oui by Yoplait? It is sold nationwide and should be easy to find in the refrigerator section of your grocery store. Once you find your coveted pot and have located the code that can be found behind the front label, you will want to visit www.OuiMerciBouquet.com to enter it for a chance to win a bouquet.
The release goes on to explain that if you win, it will be an instantaneous notification and you will receive instructions via email explaining how to redeem your bouquet which will be delivered between March 1 and August 31. But don't worry if you don't win, Bouqs and Yoplait want everyone who enters to walk away with some positive vibes so Bouqs is offering those who enter and don't win a 20% off coupon so you can buy your own flowers. Not quite as fun as a free bouquet, but still. And if you want to turn your Oui glass pot into a little vase for your flowers, the yogurt maker offers you step by step DIY instructions to create your own.