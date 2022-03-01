Aldi Employee Issues PSA About This Irksome Shopper Habit

The image that started the Reddit thread showed a box of peanut butter wafers left in the raw meat fridges next to chicken breasts and thighs. "If you're shopping at any store, and you decide you don't want something. PUT IT BACK WHERE YOU GOT IT FROM," user Outrageous_Banana396 wrote, emphasizing their frustration with all caps. "It's unbelievable what some shoppers do because they just don't care," another person commented.

Aldi is known for its low prices, partly because it doesn't often staff many employees at a time (via CNN). Misplaced food can easily become a nuisance since employees already have multiple responsibilities. "Retail workers have enough to do without picking up after you," Outrageous_Banana396 wrote. The outraged banana explained that not only was it frustrating to pick up after shoppers but, in this case, employees would throw the wafers away because they were placed near raw meat.

Other Redditors shared similar experiences with perishable food that's been left in the wrong place for too long before an employee notices. "I worked in grocery retail for 17 years and this is nothing," one person wrote Fearless-Judgment-33. "It's much, much worse when they leave the chicken on the shelf with the snack cakes... and you don't find it until hours later."