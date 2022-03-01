Instagram Is Psyched About Trader Joe's Mochi Cake Mix

At this point, it's hard to not notice mochi products at the grocery store. According to Allrecipes, mochi traces back to Japan and gets made using a "sweet, glutinous rice flour." The final result is a stretchy, sweet confection that historically has been paired with sweet red bean paste or green tea powder. The item has taken on a variety of flavors and forms over the years, and some have imbued the treat with chocolate, vanilla, coffee, and mango flavors. Others have used mochi flour to create new concoctions, like mochi ice cream cakes. Trader Joe's has now taken mochi to a new dimension thanks to a mochi cake mix that promises to bring the iconic texture of mochi to the next level.

Instagrammer @mrs_traderjoes spotted the mochi cake mix during a shopping run and felt compelled to review the product. They posted a picture of the product on social media and gave it a rating of an eight out of ten. Additionally, they said, "This was my first time trying the infamous mochi cake and it didn't disappoint! I loved the chewy texture, so that obviously blew my skirt up. I substituted [mango juice for water] and it added a little hint of sweetness! I'll definitely pick this up again next year to try a new flavor combo!"