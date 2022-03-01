The Rock Just Revealed One Of His Favorite Cereals

Wrestler turned actor and entrepreneur Dwayne Johnson — also known by his former wrestling moniker, The Rock — frequently thrills his 300 million Instagram followers with glimpses of what he eats. The focus is typically on The Rock's decadent cheat meals, which serve as tantalizing fare for social media. As Food Network reports, he's posted snaps of gigantic meals that might consist of 5 pints of ice cream or eight slices of French toast topped with half an apple pie (yes, literally, half an apple pie).

In a recent Instagram share, he gave his fans another glimpse into his #cheatmealsunday, albeit with portions that looked much tamer than his normal Sunday conquests (although perhaps he just didn't show the full quantities he consumed). In the snap, he held a plate with a slice of French toast. The photo was captured right as he was digging in, a big bite of the carb-packed treat disappearing into his mouth as he gazed at the camera with wide eyes.

He clarified in the caption that the French toast was "right off the griddle" and served up "with warm cinnamon glaze," and also shared that the unique preparation involved crusting the French toast with his favorite cereal.