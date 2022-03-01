Instagram Is In Love With Aaron Sanchez's Pup, Moose
There's so much to love about Aarón Sánchez. The James Beard Award-winning chef is a New Orleans-based restaurateur, television personality logging appearances as a judge on "MasterChef" and "Chopped," and a dedicated philanthropist advocating for Latin representation in the culinary field. Outside of the kitchen, Sánchez is also part-owner of a New York City tattoo shop and museum and is a self-professed music lover (via Sánchez's website). Little did we know, however, that the chef is also an animal lover — or, more specifically, a dog lover.
He told Food & Wine in 2018 that his mornings would start out with a dog, as he would "wake up with [his] girlfriend and her little Yorkie." Come April 2021, he was sharing a close-up pic of a very cute white French bulldog on Instagram with the caption "Happy #nationalpetday." And in November, Instagram was again blessed with an adorable pic of the same bulldog curled up on a same-colored couch alongside the caption, "Moose trying to camouflage himself in the couch. He looks like a concha," followed by a crying laughing emoji.
Aarón Sánchez dotes on his 'daredevil' dog, Moose
Aarón Sánchez recently took to Instagram yet again to share another glimpse of his white French bulldog, Moose, this time in a video. The post, which has over 6,000 likes as of publication, features Moose perched on the back of the couch, about to take a leap, as Sánchez pets him. "Everyone, this is Moose, and he's kind of a daredevil," Sánchez says in the video. He then gives the pup some squeezes and more pets while asking him if he's "going to fly," followed by a big kiss on the head.
The comment section has quickly filled up with heart-eyed and red heart emojis with many followers professing their love for the little pooch. "I love your jowls, Moose, Frenchies are the best," wrote one Instagrammer, while another chimed in, "He's so stinkin' cute, I'd give kisses and cuddles all day." And a third person spoke to the undeniable love between a man and his best friend. "Aww he's so cute, love how you love him," they wrote. We couldn't agree more.