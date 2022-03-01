Instagram Is In Love With Aaron Sanchez's Pup, Moose

There's so much to love about Aarón Sánchez. The James Beard Award-winning chef is a New Orleans-based restaurateur, television personality logging appearances as a judge on "MasterChef" and "Chopped," and a dedicated philanthropist advocating for Latin representation in the culinary field. Outside of the kitchen, Sánchez is also part-owner of a New York City tattoo shop and museum and is a self-professed music lover (via Sánchez's website). Little did we know, however, that the chef is also an animal lover — or, more specifically, a dog lover.

He told Food & Wine in 2018 that his mornings would start out with a dog, as he would "wake up with [his] girlfriend and her little Yorkie." Come April 2021, he was sharing a close-up pic of a very cute white French bulldog on Instagram with the caption "Happy #nationalpetday." And in November, Instagram was again blessed with an adorable pic of the same bulldog curled up on a same-colored couch alongside the caption, "Moose trying to camouflage himself in the couch. He looks like a concha," followed by a crying laughing emoji.