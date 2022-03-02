Alton Brown Revealed The Most Common Misconception About Southern Food

In a recent interview, Alton Brown revealed one major thing people always get wrong about Southern food. "This whole Southern food thing that's all about 'Woo! Let's eat some fried food and fried chicken and have us some bourbon' is pretty much what's been made up by people," he said (via AL.com). "Most of Southern cuisine is agrarian. It comes out of vegetables. It comes out of crops. And people don't think about that or sometimes remember that."

The food Brown really eats also reflects his view of Southern food. While he's said some of his favorite foods are fried chicken and biscuits, he also eats plenty of nutrient-rich produce and legumes like avocados, chickpeas, and leafy greens. And he does have a soft spot for bourbon and whiskey — two of his go-to drinks are Old Fashioned and Boulevardiers, he told Eater.

In the Bitter Southerner interview, Brown spoke more pointedly on the dangers of reducing Southern food and culture to a stereotype. "I do not appear Southern. I'm not Larry the Cable Guy or Paula Deen, nor do I seem to fit that," he said. "I would say that one of the things that makes me Southern is that I appreciate living in a culture that embraces its darkness as well as its light. I don't want to forget slavery. I don't want to forget the bad things we've done because those are the things we have to live with."