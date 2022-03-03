Instagram Has Mixed Feelings About Martha Stewart's Hangout With The Kardashians

If you ever find yourself wondering what your favorite celebs are up to when they're not acting on the big screen or rocking out on stage, just head to Martha Stewart's Instagram account, as there's a decent chance you may see a picture of them on her feed. In fact, she seems to have more star encounters than the paparazzi, and never misses the chance to snag a photo with the VIPs for her page. Some of the most recent cameos on her account? Rapper Drake, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Tracy Morgan, and musician Justin Bieber, whom the homemaker gave a sweet birthday shoutout earlier this week.

As you can see, you can never really know what to expect from Stewart when she logs on to the social media platform, and yesterday was no different. The cookbook author had her followers buzzing after curating not one, but two separate posts revealing that she had attended a star-studded lunch with a few members of the infamous Kardashian-Jenner clan. The first Instagram update contained a group shot of all seven of the meal's attendees, while the second Instagram post featured a trio of photos that saw Stewart posing alongside the famous family's matriarch and third-eldest daughter.

"Wow! House call to [Kris Jenner] and daughter [Khloé Kardashian] their new homes are so beautiful, the gardens lush, and the hospitality outstanding," Stewart captioned the update. "We had fun talking business and peacocks!" she added.