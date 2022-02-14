Fans Are Loving Martha Stewart And Tracy Morgan's Super Bowl Picture

After last year's pandemic-dampened Super Bowl — the lowest-attended NFL championship game ever, per CBS Sports — the 2022 Super Bowl was played in front of a sold-out stadium crowd. According to The SportsRush, 70,240 people flocked to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on February 13 to watch Matthew Stafford and the L.A. Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals for Super Bowl LVI. Nestled amongst the sea of jersey-wearing fans on both sides were several celebrities — including Martha Stewart, who had an Instagram-worthy run-in with another famous figure that has generated some serious internet buzz.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday evening, the 80-year-old homemaking maven (who was presumably at the game at least in part to support her longtime pal and Puppy Bowl co-host Snoop Dogg during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show) delighted followers with a snap of her posing with her seat neighbor, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Tracy Morgan. "You never know who will be sitting next to you at the super bowl!!!" Stewart captioned the post that her fans can't seem to get enough of.