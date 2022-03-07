How The Food Professionals Of #Cookforukraine Are Helping Displaced Families

#CookForSYRIA started a movement years ago that showed the world that a little bit of food could go a long way in actually making a difference in the real world. The concept was simple: Host a meal or potluck for friends and family with a menu inspired by Syrian food, and request that your guests donate to the Unicef fundraiser that helps Syrian children.

The founders of #CookForSYRIA — Clerkenwell Boy & Unicef's NEXTGen London — who raised over $1 million through bake sales, cookbooks, and their supper clubs, have teamed up once again. This time joining forces with Russian-born food writer Alissa Timoshkina and Ukrainian-born food writer Olia Hercules, this new campaign is calling on people to #CookForUkraine.

The mission, according to JustGiving, is not just to raise relief funds for displaced Ukrainian families and children, but also to spread awareness of the ongoing conflict and show support and solidarity for the war-torn country. "Let's cook for peace, for freedom, for truth, for common sense, for rational thought, and for love," urges Timoshkina. The hope is for fellow food writers, renowned chefs, restaurant owners, and average citizens to all hear the call for action, come together, and show support for displaced Ukrainians one challah bread, cabbage pie, and apple cake at a time.