Want To Work With Duff Goldman? Here's Your Chance

Baking is uber-popular – as evidenced by the vast number of people who can't stop watching baking shows like "Nailed It!," "The Great British Bake Off," and the spinoff of GBBO that no one saw coming. With that in mind, if you have ever fantasized about finessing your own baking skills by working for or with one of the all-time most prestigious celebrity baking pros, you might be surprised to learn that fantasy could actually become a reality for a lucky few baking aspirants.

Celebrity chef, baker extraordinaire, and doting dad of freshly baked Baby Josephine, Duff Goldman has just taken to Instagram to announce that his famous Baltimore-based bakery, Charm City Cakes, is currently hiring for "multiple Baltimore-based jobs." Even more exciting is the fact that the jobs Goldman is looking to fill are the positions of "Cake Decorator" and "Cake Decorating Class Instructor." In other words, these are jobs that appear to offer an opportunity to work directly and creatively with cake, frosting, fondant, if not with Duff Goldman himself, although one can always hope.

So, clearly, this is a big deal and one you won't want to miss if you've been honing your baking skills throughout the pandemic and think you might now be ready to give professional baking a try (or if you're already a professional baker and think you and Duff Goldman might pair well together as colleagues). But how does one make use of this serendipitous opportunity?