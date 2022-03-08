Why You Should Consider Eating Bananas When You Have A Hangover

If you're reading this, it's not too late! There are ways you can speed up your recovery process from last night's shenanigans. We've all been there, and we know you had every intention of ordering a water with every espresso martini you had. These things happen, so go ahead and forgive yourself, and let's do some damage control. Humans have been drinking alcohol for a long time — since about 10,000 B.C., specifically, according to Eater — and hangover remedies have come a long way since then.

We no longer wear shrubs around our necks like the ancient Romans did or consume poisonous soups like people did in ancient Mesopotamia, per Bustle. Hangover cures have gotten a bit of a bougie upgrade, thanks to things like avocado toast and smoothies. But it's a bit wild to think that after all these years, people are still dealing with hangovers willingly and making up hacks as they go.

Everyone has their go-to hangover food, whether or not science is there to back it up. But eating bananas is a really simple one that's also dietitian-approved.