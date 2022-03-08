TikToker Jeremy Scheck Names His Go-To Fast Food Order - Exclusive

If you're wondering just how TikToker Jeremy Scheck makes the most out of his Chipotle order, he broke it down for Mashed. "What I always do is I ask for extra everything, except for the meat, which is the only thing you really have to pay extra for, if you want more," he said.

As for what he orders almost every time, it's all about the burrito bowl and layering it with flavorful options. "I get extra white rice, both [kinds of] beans. Depending on my mood, I'll do chicken or often the sofritas and then cheese, extra corn, hot salsa. Everyone sleeps on the hot salsa, it is by far the best one. I usually will also get chips and scoop it," he said, adding, "By getting extra everything, it allows me to stretch it into two meals. I get a bowl that's overflowing with food, and also, I don't get the pico [or] lettuce, so it reheats really well the next day," Scheck explained. "It's my ride or die," he joked. Clearly, he is a pro at making the most of his fast food order while stretching the dollar as far as it can go.

