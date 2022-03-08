Fans Are Applauding Gordon Ramsay's Women's History Month Shout-Out

Despite a questionable track record of making comments about women, celebrity chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay has become somewhat of a feminist hero in recent years. Looking beyond the fact that he's clearly an equal opportunist when it comes to whom bears the wrath of his onscreen temper, Ramsay has made several efforts throughout his career to make a greater space for women in the culinary world. More than 11 of the winners of his acclaimed television show "Hell's Kitchen" have been women, and multiple of the women he's mentored, such as Clare Smyth, have gone on to become Michelin-starred chefs. On top of that, several of his highly successful restaurants have been headed by women, including Gordon Ramsay Steak and Hell's Kitchen in Las Vegas.

So it seems fitting that in honor of International Women's Day, a holiday celebrating cultural and historic contributions from women around the world, the famed chef took to his Instagram to share a slideshow of notable women who have worked alongside him throughout the years. This included "Hell's Kitchen" Season 10 winner Chef Christina Wilson and Chef Michelle Tribble, who won Season 17 of the show.

"We're stronger because of the incredible female talent found throughout our restaurants worldwide," Ramsay wrote in the caption. "Not only on #internationalwomensday but every day we celebrate and recognise the contributions you make to elevate our teams ! Thank you Gx"