How The Ukraine War Is Impacting Russian Restaurants In The US

No matter where in the world there's a war being waged, the U.S. often feels it because of its diverse immigrant communities, many of which represent different sides of varying conflicts. It can be especially difficult when these groups, after many years in the country, have become intertwined to a certain extent. Such a situation certainly exists in the Russian and Ukrainian communities, as any immigrants arriving from those areas between 1922 and 1991 were actually natives of the same country: the former Soviet Union. Whether for reasons historical or economic, many Russian businesses today offer a spectrum of Eastern European goods, including Ukrainian ones, and vice versa.

In the current emotional climate, however, businesses identified with Russia are feeling the pinch. Phoenix grocery Yasha from Russia, a store that carries Ukrainian goods, told Arizona's Family that not only is the war impacting their ability to source the imported products they carry, but they're also struggling with bad Google reviews from people upset by their name. In Milwaukee, a Ukrainian-owned business formerly known as Russian Food & Gifts recently changed its name to European Food & Gifts in a move reminiscent of the renaming of anything German during WWI.

Russian restaurants, which may also be Ukrainian-owned and offer Ukrainian cuisine on their menus, are really taking a hit. Even though many of the restaurant owners are opposed to the war and deeply distressed by the plight of the Ukrainian people, they are still feeling the brunt of the anti-all-things-Russian backlash.