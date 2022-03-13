Wolfgang Puck Takes Fried Rice To The Next Level With Massive King Crab

Wolfgang Puck's most recent TikTok video showed the crossover of a century. The celebrity chef met up with ex-Michelin cook, Kevin Lee, and created some phenomenal-looking fried rice. In Lee's most recent Instagram post, the social media star disclosed that Puck proposed a bit of friendly competition — over who could make the best fried rice. After accepting, Lee then headed over to Wolfgang's kitchen in Merois, where the two worked side-by-side.

Lee is then seen combining bacon, rice, kimchi juice, and a secret sauce to create a bowl of fried rice that Puck calls, "beautiful." As a Michelin chef, Lee is well-versed in a number of different cuisines, but enjoys adding flavors from his Korean heritage to dishes, per Heritage Radio Network. In the video, Puck also states that he "learned a lot about Korean fried rice" from watching Lee in the kitchen.

After Lee had made him a delicious kimchi fried rice, Puck said that he had to, in return, "live up to his standard."