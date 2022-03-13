Frosé Season Arrives Early With Giada De Laurentiis' Fruity Recipe

Daylight light savings time may have you feeling like you're dragging. The adjustment to springing forward is rough. In fact, according to The Atlantic, Facebook looked at its community in 2014 and found that 25% of users added "feeling tired" to their status the following Monday after moving clocks ahead an hour. But springing forward, even if you feel like you need a nap the next day, has its positives. It means we're that much closer to what Giada De Laurentiis' site Giadzy has so aptly dubbed "frosé season" on Instagram.

What is frosé season? It's when summer is in the air. Popularized by bartender Justin Sievers, the frozen wine drink went viral in 2016 (via Punch). The thought of sipping a glass of the stuff gives off all sorts of vacation and relaxation vibes. The host of Food Network's "Everyday Italian" served this fruity beverage in 2019 at the inaugural baseball game for the Las Vegas Aviators, per the Ballpark Digest. The drink was described as "a rosé-based ice-blended drink garnished with basil," and De Laurentiis' Giadzy website explains that this "frosty pink drink is the ultimate refreshing summer sipper!"

Well, it may not quite be summer, but with Major League Baseball ready to get back to business and all the harbingers of spring calling our names, now might be as good a time as any. And the Giadzy Instagram account has ruled it's close enough to declare the opening of frosé season.