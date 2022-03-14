Alex Guarnaschelli Just Named Her Biggest Competitor

Let's get one thing straight: The food industry doesn't call Alex Guarnaschelli "Iron Chef" for nothing. In fact, after gaining notoriety as a contestant-turned-judge on the Food Network competition, she was granted the super-cool nickname "ICAG," an acronym for "Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli."

Over the years, Guarnaschelli has appeared on countless shows, including "Guy's Grocery Games," "The Kitchen," "Chopped," and her very own "Supermarket Stakeout" (via Alex Guarnaschelli). She has also released three cookbooks, one of which is a New York Times bestseller.

Despite her fierce spirit and hard-to-match skills in the kitchen, Guarnaschelli is still very real with her fans. From reassuring fans it's okay to order takeout after a long day to posting relatable memes on Instagram, she can't get much more down to earth, can she? As it turns out, she can. On TV, Guarnaschelli seems utterly unflappable and full of confidence, but she still struggles sometimes, just like the rest of us.