Crumbl Is Celebrating St. Patrick's Day With A Lucky Cookie

Traditionally, St. Patrick's Day is for noshing on savory recipes like corned beef and cabbage. But Crumbl is hoping that people will celebrate with something sweet if they're feeling lucky. This past Sunday, the gourmet cookie company known for its ever-changing menu announced on its social media channels that this week's batch will feature a Lucky Charms-topped cookie just in time for everyone's favorite green-themed holiday. And well, let's just say it apparently has fans of the chain feeling like they struck gold.

Per the description on the Crumbl website, the new, original flavor comes "with white chocolate chips, vanilla marshmallow frosting, and Lucky Charms® marshmallows sprinkled on top." It sounds like it's pretty much designed to highlight everyone's favorite part of the iconic cereal – the yummy marshmallows. No leprechaun traps required!

Additionally, this week's flavor lineup will include peanut butter cookies & cream, sea salt toffee, mint brownie, and a gold-coin topped sugar cookie (via Twitter). Like all other Crumbl cookies, they're available for purchase individually or in boxes of four, six, or one dozen. In the spirit of St. Patty's Day festivities, the company is no doubt hoping everyone's lucky cookie number isn't zero.