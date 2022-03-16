Instagram Would Eat The Food Martha Stewart Cooks For Her Dogs

Martha Stewart is a good dog mom. You can clearly see her love for the species as she and her (coincidentally named) friend Snoop Dogg share hosting duties for the annual Puppy Bowl. And at home, Stewart has four canine companions of her own: two big (chow chows) and two small (French bulldogs). As Stewart isn't exactly short a buck or two, we imagine her pooches probably have top-end gear and toys, but if you asked them what the number-one factor is in judging their quality of life, they'd probably tell you it's all about the food.

Well, after seeing her latest Instagram post, we have no doubt that Chez Stewart receives a 5-star rating from Emperor Han and Empress Qin (the royal chows) as well as Creme Brulee and Bete Noire (the foodie frenchies). Stewart, it seems, would never expect her best friends to subsist on unadorned kibble, but instead whips up a tasty doggie stew that surely makes a delicious mix-in to their dried food. In fact, so tasty does it appear in the pics that quite a few of her followers said they'd gladly gobble it down, as well.