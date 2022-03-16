TikTok Is Loving Giada De Laurentiis' Simple Sheet Pan Shrimp

It's not always easy to head into the kitchen to whip up a meal, especially after a long and taxing day. Takeout is one option to turn to during these bouts of cooking fatigue, but with so many restaurants implementing price increases to their menus these days due to supply chain and labor issues, it is getting especially difficult to hit the "place order" button after seeing the final price of the delivery meal you've dreamt up. On the occasions that you do decide to treat yourself to convenient takeout, there's a feeling of guilt that coincides, thanks to that little voice in your head reminding you that you have food at home.

Fortunately, there's a simple solution for when you don't want to spend all night in the kitchen but also don't feel like shelling out money for takeout: sheet pan dinners. Speaking of those, one recent recipe created by Giada De Laurentiis has been earning some serious buzz. Taking to her TikTok account earlier this week, the Food Network star shared a video in which she demonstrated how to make a "super easy" sheet pan shrimp meal that her followers seem more than ready to try for themselves.