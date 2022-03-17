How Christian Petroni Became A Star On Food Network - Exclusive

As a boy, Christian Petroni knew he wanted to be a chef when he got hooked on watching the Discovery Channel's "Great Chefs of the World." In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Petroni recalled being introduced to food television early on, when Food Network was just starting out. "I never thought in a million years, nor tried to set any goals to be on television," he told us. Petroni was more fixated on owning a restaurant. As he admitted, "The way that everything has happened, it's been quite a wild ride." In 2010, he appeared on the fourth season of "Chopped" and won the episode. Soon after, he was invited back to "Chopped" as a judge — "which is another crazy universe thing, because you don't see a lot of contestants that got invited back to judge."

He credits casting director Beth Schiff and producer Vivian Sorenson for launching his television career. Jump ahead a few years, and Petroni appeared as a "Chopped" judge "about a dozen times" and had opened five incredibly successful restaurants under the Fortina banner. Food Network approached him about competing on "Food Network Star," which he actually didn't want to do because it meant a month-and-a-half stint away from his wife and six-month-son. She didn't understand his reluctance and urged him to accept the offer. Petroni pushed the idea out of his mind, until fate took a turn he never saw coming.