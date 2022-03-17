Amanda Freitag's Boozy Guinness Float Is All Creamy Goodness

Happy St. Paddy's Day! To celebrate this beloved Irish occasion, people all around the world are embracing camaraderie, wearing their finest green garb, indulging in festive fare, and swigging on delicious beverages. Whether or not you are of true Irish heritage, St. Patrick's Day is a fun excuse to eat, drink, and be merry with family, friends, neighbors, colleagues, and even strangers.

In addition to the traditional hearty grub of corned beef on rye, cabbage, colcannon, shepherd's pie, soda bread, and more, lads and lasses of all ages love to imbibe plenty of liquids on this special day. No matter if you prefer frothy beer, smoky whiskey, cocktails with a medley of flavor profiles, or nonalcoholic treats like Green River and Shamrock Shakes, there's something for everyone to enjoy. To help brighten people's spirits and satisfy her own sweet tooth, New York-based chef, restaurateur, and "Chopped" judge Amanda Freitag shared a recipe for a Guinness float with her fans on Instagram.