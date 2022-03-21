Contamination Problem Triggers Recall Of Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix

In late 2021, end of the year data from both the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) showed a considerable decrease in food recalls (via NPR). While FDA's recalls fell from 526 in 2019 to 495 in 2020, FSIS only declared 32 recalls in 2020 as opposed to 124 recalls in 2019. Experts believed that a part of the reason why fewer food recalls were reported was likely pandemic-induced "societal disruptions and [changes in] consumer behavior."

Three months into 2022, already it seems that the food recalls may be creeping in the direction of pre-pandemic numbers. Whether it was listeria concerns surrounding Concord Farm's enoki mushrooms and Dole's salads or possible metal contaminants prompting a recall of Walmart's Great Value Tortilla Chips, this year has seen a string of unfortunate food stories.

Now, the producer of Kroger's Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mixes, Continental Mills, has recalled the breakfast item. The FDA explains that the culprit is a foreign material: "Fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product."