Tobias Dorzon's Favorite Moment With Guy Fieri On Tournament Of Champions - Exclusive

Right before Tobias Dorzon planned to hit the arena and compete on an episode of "Tournament of Champions," the pressure to compete started to mount. "I actually [had] an anxiety attack," Dorzon told Mashed. "Right before I go out [to] battle, literally at the door, getting ready to get my name called out, and I have an anxiety attack and Guy literally walked me off a cliff and that's something that he does. It's never about him."

Dorzon explained that no one could have handled the situation better than Fieri. "It's always about making sure we're comfortable," he added. "I had nothing to ever say negative about this man, because of the humility of him. He really knows he's done this a million times. It's like going on the football field and getting ready for battle, and those moments that you can have, who knows if he doesn't have that conversation with me, who knows where my mind is when I actually have to go and actually battle. Having him there, being able to talk to him, and being able to walk me through that process, he's going to help me go back out there and compete."

