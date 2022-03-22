Matthew Merril Of Kids Baking Championship Tells The Truth About Guy Fieri - Exclusive

Cooking prodigy Matthew Merril is probably most well-known for being @MatthewintheKitchen on TikTok, where he delights his 2.5 million followers with decadent, playful recipes, which he describes in an amusing booming voice. But, before his TikTok stardom and before the publication of his first book, "Teen Baking Bootcamp: 60 Essential Recipes to Take You from Amateur to Pro," released today, March 22, Merril was a familiar face among foodie fans because of his many appearances on cooking TV shows featuring kids. The next time you're watching old reruns of "Chopped Junior" or "Kids Baking Championship," don't be surprised if you see a baby-faced Merril competing with other pint-sized aspiring chefs.

Of all his TV appearances as a child, the experience that might have left the biggest impression on Merril however was when he was on a teen-focused episode of "Guy's Grocery Games" with Guy Fieri, as Merril told Mashed in an exclusive interview. "Growing up, I think 'Guy's Grocery Games' was the one show that I always thought to myself, 'Oh, this is the one show I would love to be on.' When they called, it was tears of joy," Merril said. "It was everything I wanted and more." And compared to the other shows Merril appeared on, he said, "It was the least stressful cooking show in terms of, I could just have fun ... I remember I grabbed a box of Froot Loops and was eating it during the competition. I was just having the time of my life!"