Researchers Think They Unlocked The Secret To Reproducing This Fruit Flavor

While a Rembrandt still life may visualize the perfection of fruit, food science has longed to recreate the succulent taste of real fruit flavor. Although packages have long touted "real fruit" in those offerings that never grew from a plant, the reality is that sometimes science can reproduce that taste experience in a satisfying way.

Although many people appreciate that a bowl of real fruit can be a better choice than a bowl of sugary candy, the reality is that the bag of gummy bears is often gone more quickly than the bag of cherries. Putting aside the "work" of pitting cherries, that cherry-like flavor in a candy satisfies the sweet tooth. As GetSuckered.com found, cherry is the most popular hard candy flavor. Although the nuance in that cherry-ness varies, some people cannot resist the calling of that vermillion color in the bowl. While the craving is there, wouldn't the experience be even better if that cherry flavor was even more flavorful? Food scientists think that they have discovered a key ingredient to making that situation happen.