The Italian Baker Selling 'Peace Bread' To Raise Funds For War Refugees

Ukrainian chefs have been helping the war effort by cooking for refugees and displaced civilians. Meanwhile, bakers across the world have put their rolling pins and mixers to good use to help Ukrainians, too. According to Eater, a baker in Germany founded Hamantashen For Ukraine, an organization donating profits from hamantashen sales to a Polish relief effort supporting those fleeing the crisis in Ukraine. That undertaking attracted more than 100 fellow bakers.

The drive to aid Ukrainians can also be found in Italy, where Matteo Cunsolo wants to make bread, not war. The Associated Press reports that Cunsolo, armed with a stencil and edible spray, puts the word "peace" on his creations at the La Panetteria bakery. He devotes the money earned from the loaves to helping refugees displaced throughout Europe. Cunsolo also baked more than 1,000 pounds of cookies and collected donations for diapers, medicine, and other essentials for children who have fled the war. The baker embarked on his mission to make a difference thanks to one specific moment.